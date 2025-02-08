Alexandrov, Ice-O-Topes Thunder Past Bruins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Ice-O-Topes, née Thunderbirds, (22-17-2-3) rode a four-goal flourish in the final period to a 5-2 victory on Saturday night over the Providence Bruins (25-15-4-1) before a sellout crowd of 6,793 inside the MassMutual Center. Springfield has still never lost as the Ice-O-Topes, improving to a perfect 5-0 record as their alter ego, while the team also extended its point streak to seven straight games.

It became evident in the early stages that goals would be scarce on this night, as Bruins All-Star netminder Michael DiPietro and Springfield stalwart Colten Ellis showed no signs of blinking in the opening 20 minutes. Matt Luff had two of the better chances for Springfield, but the iron rang on the veteran winger on one attempt, while DiPietro flashed terrific lateral agility to stonewall the Ice-O-Topes forward on another offering.

Not to be outdone, Ellis was timely in his own right, making his brightest save of the frame when he denied a breakaway backhand attempt from Max Jones.

The first three power plays of the night proved unsuccessful, but on their second attempt in the closing minutes of the middle period, the Bruins finally solved Ellis as Jones hit Riley Tufte on a slap feed in the right circle, where the big centerman lifted a shot under the crossbar to make it 1-0 Providence at 18:14 of period two.

In desperate need of a response, the 'Topes got just that in the final seconds of the stanza, as MacKenzie MacEachern and Dalibor Dvorsky combined to work the puck to the edge of the blue paint on a 3-on-2 rush, with Nikita Alexandrov cashing in with just eight seconds separating the teams from the dressing room.

Alexandrov was far from finished, and at 4:01 of the third, with Leo Loof holding the puck at the left point, Alexandrov dashed to the blue paint, where he deflected Loof's pass in behind DiPietro to hand Springfield the 2-1 lead.

Just 1:41 later, the lead got a boost as Otto Stenberg filled the center lane, receiving a pass from Luff and firing it through DiPietro to make it a 3-1 game at 5:42. The tally snapped Stenberg's eight-game goal drought and also doubled as his first goal on home ice.

The Bruins would not go down easily, and Vinni Lettieri stepped in front from behind the goal line to lift a backhander home before Ellis could get across, shrinking the Topes' lead to 3-2 at 7:45.

Unlike the night before, the T-Birds would not let the Bruins get even this time around, killing off a Providence power play before adding onto their lead once again at 17:48 when Alexandrov fielded a pass out of his feed at the bottom of the right circle before slipping it into the blue paint. Before DiPietro could smother it, Matthew Peca arrived to jam it across the line for his team-leading 17th of the season, giving Springfield a 4-2 advantage.

Dvorsky joined Alexandrov with three-point nights when he threw a puck from center ice into an empty net with 1:29 to polish off a four-goal final period and earn Springfield three of a possible four points on the weekend.

Springfield next takes to the air for a trio of road contests in the midwest, beginning with a meeting on Wednesday night in Michigan against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

