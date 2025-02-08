Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m.

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears return to the ice for the first time in a week as they host the Syracuse Crunch for a Saturday night showdown at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (28-12-5-0) vs. Syracuse Crunch (18-16-6-4)

Feb. 8, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Bobby Jo Love (51), Rob Hennessey (87)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (3), John Rey (16)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hometown Heroes: First Responders Night presented by West Shore Home- First Responders themed activities and recognition throughout the evening.

Hometown Heroes Jersey Auction: First Responders Night- Players will be wearing Hometown Heroes themed jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey's previous outing came a week ago as last Saturday the club rallied from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 5-4 win over the Bridgeport Islanders at GIANT Center. All-Star defender Ethan Bear broke a 4-4 tie in the third period with the eventual game-winning tally, and Ivan Miroshnichenko (1g, 2a) and Brad Hunt (3a) each posted three points to give Hershey its fourth straight win on home ice. The Crunch returned to action last night as they hosted Utica, falling by a 4-2 score. Jack Finley and Connor Sheary had Syracuse's goals, but Utica's Xavier Parent broke the 2-2 tie with the winning tally at 14:09 of the third period.

CRUNCH TIME:

Hershey and Syracuse meet tonight for the third time this season. The Bears have won both previous matchups in Syracuse, collecting a 5-4 shootout win on Nov. 23, and a 2-1 overtime victory on Dec. 13. This is Hershey's first home game versus the Crunch this season, and the Bears have won two straight games versus Syracuse at GIANT Center, including a 4-1 victory last season on March 16, 2024, thanks to two goals from Riley Sutter. The Crunch enter tonight's game scoring just 2.59 goals per game, the second-lowest total in the AHL, while the Bears score 3.33 goals per game, the ninth-most in the league. Syracuse defender Derrick Pouliot is tied for first in the league with 29 assists and is tied for first among defensive scoring with 34 points (5g, 29a).

MIRO MAKES HIS MARK:

Hershey forward Ivan Miroshnichenko enters tonight's game having collected consecutive three-point outings, scoring four goals and two assists in a pair of wins versus Bridgeport last weekend. The winger celebrated his 21st birthday on Tuesday, and he sits tied for the team lead in goals (12) among active skaters on Hershey's roster, despite playing just 26 games this season. Miroshnichenko's next point will tie the 25 points he posted during 47 games in his rookie campaign last year, and it will also mark the 50th point of his AHL tenure. Tonight will be Miroshnichenko's first game against Syracuse this season as he was recalled to the NHL during the previous two matchups.

NICE TO SEE NACHBAUR:

On Thursday, the Bears announced the recall of forward Justin Nachbaur from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The 24-year-old winger scored 17 points (7g, 10a) in 33 games for the Stingrays, and he led the club with 128 penalty minutes. He logged six fighting majors for South Carolina this season, and he's previously played eight career AHL games with Charlotte and Ontario. Nachbaur won a WHL title with former Bears Brett Leason (Anaheim, NHL) and Aliaksei Protas (Washington, NHL) in 2019 with the Prince Albert Raiders. He is a distant relative of former Hershey forward Don Nachbaur.

MIKE AND MIKE MILESTONES:

Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa is slated to play in his 700th professional contest tonight. The veteran center has suited up in 606 career AHL games - 294 of them with Hershey - and has also appeared in 93 NHL games with Colorado, Anaheim, Florida, and Washington. Linemate Mike Vecchione is also on milestone watch tonight as his next helper will be his 100th career assist with the Bears. He has five assists over his past four games, and his next point will give him his seventh season of posting 30 or more points in his AHL career.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey defender Brad Hunt has posted four assists over his previous two outings...The Bears have held Syracuse to 0-for-6 on the power play this season...Forward Zac Funk was re-assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) yesterday...Syracuse's roster features forward Kale Kessy, who skated in parts of four seasons for Hershey, playing 121 games. If he dresses tonight for the Crunch, it would mark his return to GIANT Center...Syracuse forward Jack Finley is the son of former Hershey defender Jeff Finley, who skated for the club in 1994-95...Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard was college teammates with Crunch goalie Ryan Fanti at the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2019-20...Hershey is 8-2-3-0 versus the North Division this year.

ON THIS DATE:

Feb. 8, 1971 - Trailing 6-4 in the third period, the Bears exploded for four goals in the final 10 minutes to rally against the Montreal Voyageurs and secure an 8-6 victory. Darryl Edestrand, Jeannot Gilbert, Stan Gilbertson, and Bob Leiter helped the Bears complete the comeback, as Hershey picked up the win in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

