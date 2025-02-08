Gaucher Recalled to Flyers, Richard Returns to Phantoms

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Jacob Gaucher and have assigned Anthony Richard to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms after the forward cleared waivers earlier today.

Gaucher, 23, made his NHL debut with the Flyers at Colorado on Sunday, February 2 and played in three games with Philadelphia on his first-ever NHL recall. He recently returned to the Phantoms for just one game vs. Cleveland.

He is in his third year of professional hockey and his second season with the Phantoms. Initially beginning on an AHL contract, the 6'3 ¬Â³ center from Longueui, Que. has continued to impress during the 2024-25 campaign and was signed to an NHL contract with the Flyers on December 12. Gaucher leads the Phantoms with 14 goals and also has 13 assists for 27 points in 45 games played. He registered his first career hat trick on November 5 at Springfield. In two seasons with the Phantoms, Gaucher has played in 104 games scoring 22-21-43. He scored the series-clinching overtime goal on April 26, 2024 to eliminate the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.

The third-year pro began his career with the Reading Royals in the ECHL where he produced 22-39-61 in 71 games. Gaucher played four seasons in the QMJHL scoring 65-76-141 in 242 games with Val-d'Or Foreurs and Baie-Comeau Drakkar. He is the older brother of Anaheim Ducks first-rounder Nathan Gaucher who is currently with the San Diego Gulls in the AHL.

Gaucher became the fourth Phantoms player to make his NHL debut with the Flyers this season joining Aleksei Kolosov, Helge Grans and Rodrigo Abols.

Richard, 28, has played in 15 games with the Flyers scoring 2-4-6 through two different stretches including a recent period of seven games with Philadelphia beginning with his recall on January 22. He has set a new personal high with 15 NHL games in a single season eclipsing his previous mark of 13 games with Montreal in 2022-23.

With the Phantoms this season, Richard has scored 8-11-19 in 18 games played while also missing a month due to injury. Richard has played in 499 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Providence, Laval, Syracuse, Chicago and Milwaukee scoring 152 career goals with 167 assists for 319 points. He has also played in 39 career NHL games scoring 6-8-14.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back at PPL Center tonight posting the Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Tonight's game features postgame autographs with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

UPCOMING

Saturday, February 8 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Phantoms - Postgame Autographs with Team presented by NJM Insurance

Friday, February 14 (7:05) - Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 15 (7:05) - Syracuse Crunch at Phantoms - Bucket Hats from Capital Blue. Margaritaville Night. Live Music "Jimmy and the Parrots"

Sunday, February 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - meLVin's Birthday with his mascot friends!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.