Barracuda Edged by Roadrunners, 4-3

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (23-13-2-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period on Friday night at Tech CU Arena, but failed to hold the advantage, falling 4-3 to the Tucson Roadrunners (20-19-2-1).

The Barracuda were outshot 17-7 in the first period and were forced to kill off three Tucson power plays, including a full four-minute advantage, but the game remained 0-0 after 20 minutes.

In the second, Thomas Bordeleau (8) got things started as he beat Jaxson Stauber under the left pad from in tight. Exactly five minutes later, on the power play, Pavol Regenda (5) walked around Stauber and placed the puck into an open net on the forehand. After that point, the Barracuda were held shotless, and the Roadrunners would level the score with goals just 30 seconds apart, both on the power play. First, former Barracuda defender Robbie Russo (1) slung in a point shot for his first of the year and first in his last 47 games. Moments later, Sammy Walker (3), in his Tucson debut, leveled the score as he took it to the net and put home his own rebound.

In the third, Tucson would wait 16 seconds into the period to take their first lead as Austin Poganski (10) went post and in. At 3:42, the Barracuda tied the score as Brandon Coe (3) slid in an end-board bounce that got behind Stauber in the crease. But at 9:07, Walker (4) had the puck go off his skate and in on a pass from Curtis Douglas, turning out to be the game-winner.

The Barracuda and Roadrunners face off again tomorrow at 2 p.m. at Tech CU Arena. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

