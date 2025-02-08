Iowa Opens Weekend Set with 3-1 Win over Manitoba

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Iowa Wild opened a weekend series against the Manitoba Moose with a 3-1 win at Canada Life Centre on Saturday afternoon. Caedan Bankier, Brendan Gaunce, and Travis Boyd scored for the Wild while Samuel Hlavaj stopped 33-of-34 shots.

Bankier put Iowa on the board with 2:40 remaining in the opening frame. Following a Manitoba turnover, Bankier stepped across the top of the crease and tucked a forehand effort past the right pad of Domenic DiVincentiis (33 saves).

Manitoba outshot Iowa 12-8 in the first period.

The Wild doubled their advantage on the power play 3:50 into the second period. Boyd sent a pass to the high slot for Ben Jones, whose shot hit Gaunce in front and found the back of the net.

The Moose outshot the Wild 24-20 through 40 minutes.

Boyd scored on the empty net with an assist from Bankier with 1:56 to play.

Dominic Toninato scored Manitoba's lone goal with 57 seconds to play.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 36-34. The Wild finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage and killed off three Moose power plays.

Iowa and Manitoba complete their weekend series on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.