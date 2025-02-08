Iowa Opens Weekend Set with 3-1 Win over Manitoba
February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Iowa Wild opened a weekend series against the Manitoba Moose with a 3-1 win at Canada Life Centre on Saturday afternoon. Caedan Bankier, Brendan Gaunce, and Travis Boyd scored for the Wild while Samuel Hlavaj stopped 33-of-34 shots.
Bankier put Iowa on the board with 2:40 remaining in the opening frame. Following a Manitoba turnover, Bankier stepped across the top of the crease and tucked a forehand effort past the right pad of Domenic DiVincentiis (33 saves).
Manitoba outshot Iowa 12-8 in the first period.
The Wild doubled their advantage on the power play 3:50 into the second period. Boyd sent a pass to the high slot for Ben Jones, whose shot hit Gaunce in front and found the back of the net.
The Moose outshot the Wild 24-20 through 40 minutes.
Boyd scored on the empty net with an assist from Bankier with 1:56 to play.
Dominic Toninato scored Manitoba's lone goal with 57 seconds to play.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 36-34. The Wild finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage and killed off three Moose power plays.
Iowa and Manitoba complete their weekend series on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.
