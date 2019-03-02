Mike Szmatula Released from PTO

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Mike Szmatula has been released from his professional try-out contract with the AHL's Utica Comets.

Szmatula, 26, earned his second AHL call-up of the season and appeared in three games for the Comets. He did not register a point, but hit the scoresheet with a plus-one rating. The 5-foot-9 forward also skated in two AHL games with the Stockton Heat earlier this season.

The native of Commerce Township, MI is in the midst of a career year as he ranks third among all ECHL rookie skaters with 24 goals scored and ranks third on the Thunder with 39 total points. Szmatula has been especially hot of late as he has recorded five points (4g-1a) in his last three games and 11 points (9g-2a) from his past nine games played before departing for the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Szmatula played two seasons at both the University of Minnesota and Northeastern University. The 26-year-old collected 108 points (47g-61a) in 139 games between the two schools. Szmatula tallied 68 points (28g-40a) in 73 games played with the Huskies before he transferred to Minnesota, where he amassed 40 points (19g-21a) from 66 games played.

The Thunder have two games remaining this weekend - they complete the back-to-back set with the Manchester Monarchs at SNHU Arena tonight before finishing off the weekend with a Sunday matinee tomorrow in Worcester. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

