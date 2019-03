Oilers Edge Americans 2-1

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - There's a tie atop the Mountain Division, as the Tulsa Oilers (33-20-6) edged the Allen Americans (20-34-6) 2-1 Saturday at the BOK Center to pull even with the Idaho Steelheads for first place.

Tulsa scored 2:30 into the game when Allen goaltender Lukas Hafner misplayed the puck and Scott Henegar capitalized with a short-handed goal. The Americans tied the game with just 5:15 left in the frame, when Zach Pochiro danced around a trio of Oilers and finished off a highlight-reel goal for his league-leading 31st of the season. The teams entered the first break tied 1-1.

The Oilers outshot the Americans 13-9 throughout a scoreless second period as the two teams entered the final stanza knotted at 1-1. Hafner and Oilers goaltender Ian Keserich traded big save for big save.

Still tied midway through the third, Keserich provided the save of the night, robbing Pochiro on a 2-on-1 rush with a glove snag. Shortly after a power play ended, Chris Forney put Tulsa in front for good when he snapped a shot past Hafner from the left circle.

The Oilers finish the weekend Sunday at 4:05pm against the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center on "Faith and Family Night". As is tradition for every Sunday home game, there will be a postgame skate with the Oilers players following the game. Special to the occasion, there will also be a postgame concert on the ice.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers. Season and Group Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.