Monarchs Rattled by Thunder, 8-1

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs suffered their worst loss of the season Saturday night at SNHU Arena, at the hands of the Adirondack Thunder, falling, 8-1.

The Monarchs (30-25-2-2) scored the first goal of the game, but allowed eight-unanswered in a 8-1 loss to the Thunder (31-19-5-2).

The Monarchs opened the scoring at 6:17 of the first period on the 27th goal of the season by Nic Pierog. Pierog skated the puck the length of the ice, along the left wing and backhanded a shot off of Thunder goaltender Logan Thompson, where he one-timed the rebound on the backhand, and beat Thompson, making it a 1-0 game.

The Thunder tied the game at 7:26 of the first period when Jakob Reichert scored his third goal of the season. Cullen Bradshaw won the faceoff to the left side of Monarchs goaltender Cole Kehler, sending the puck to Reichert who avoided a defender and shot the puck just past the glove of Kehler, to make the score, 1-1.

The Thunder took a 2-1 lead at 9:04 of the first period, when Matias Cleland scored his fourth of the season, on the power play. The Monarchs tried to clear the puck, but it was kept in by Cleland at the blueline, who fired a slap shot past Kehler's glove and into the back of the net.

The Thunder scored :32 seconds into the second period when James Henry made a quick pass to Peter MacArthur who slipped the puck between Kehler's skate and the left post, making the score 3-1 on his 11th goal of the season.

The Thunder added to their lead at 8:55 of the second period on Connor Riley's 17th goal of the season. Jake Linhart missed the net on a slapshot from the blueline, sending the puck to the end boards. Kelly Summers gained control of the puck and passed it to Riley, who sent the puck past a sprawled-out Kehler, making the score, 4-1.

The Thunder's Jakob Reichert extended the Thunder lead with his second goal of the night and fourth of the season at 10:42 of the second period. Cullen Bradshaw took a shot and Reichert grabbed the rebound, slid across the top of the crease and flipped the puck behind Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, making the score, 5-1.

The Thunder added to their lead again at 15:30 of the second period when Dylan Walchuk scored his 11th goal of the season. MacArthur sent the puck to the right corner boards where Walchuk skated with it to the top of the right circle, wristing a shot past Williams, making the score, 6-1.

The Thunder added goals by Kelly Summers at 5:55, and Reichert who completed the hat trick at 15:35 of the third, making the final, 8-1, Thunder.

The Monarchs return to action Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Adirondack Thunder from Cool Insuring Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.