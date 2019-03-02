ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Jacksonville's Hunt fined, suspended

Jacksonville's Garet Hunt has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #757, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on March 1.

Hunt is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

Hunt will miss Jacksonville's game at South Carolina tonight (March 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Utah's Walters fined, suspended

Utah's Ryan Walters has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #746, Maine at Utah, on March 1.

Walters was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 6:57 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Walters will miss Utah's game against Maine tonight (March 2).

Allen's Gogol suspended

Allen's Curt Gogol has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #748, Tulsa at Allen, on March 1.

Gogol is suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.

Gogol will miss Allen's game at Tulsa tonight (March 1).

Wichita's Labrie fined, suspended

Wichita's Pierre-Cedric Labrie has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #747, Rapid City at Wichita, on Feb. 28.

Labrie was assessed a match penalty for attempting to deliberately injure an opponent at 0:49 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Labrie will miss Wichita's game at Idaho (March 6, March 8 and March 9), at Kansas City (March 15) and at Allen (March 17).

