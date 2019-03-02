Fast First Period Sinks Wings 5-1
March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Indianapolis, IN.- Indy rode a three-goal first period to the finish line on Saturday as the K-Wings fell 5-1 on Saturday night in Indy.
The Fuel jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period getting goals from Olivier Labelle, Matt Rupert, and Josh Shalla. Labelle opened the scoring just 3:47 into the period tapping a pass from Matthew Thompson past Ivan Kulbakov to give the Fuel the 1-0 lead. Five minutes later the Fuel power play added to the lead. Matt Rupert collected the puck in front of the net sending it past Kulbakov for his 20th of the season, and the 2-0 lead. Josh Shalla would cap off the first period with a goal from behind the goal line as his pass bounced over the head of the K-Wing net minder and off his back into the net.
In the third period the K-Wings used an early power play to jump start the scoring. Luke Sandler swatted a rebound between the legs of Matt Tomkins in front of the net, getting the K-Wings on the board, cutting the lead to 3-1. Indy answered back with a pair of goals to push the lead eventually to four goals, getting tallies from Ryan Rupert and another from Josh Shalla in the final five minutes of the period. As the horn sounded the K-Wings found themselves on the wrong side of a 5-1 score.
Ivan Kulbakov stopped 40 of 45 shots in the loss, while Matt Tomkins stopped 20 of 21 in the victory.
Kalamazoo concludes the three-in-three weekend tomorrow afternoon for Pucks N' Paws day at Wings Event Center. Fans are invited to bring their four legged friends to enjoy the game as Kalamazoo takes on the Cincinnati Cyclones. Dog tickets will be available for a $5 donation at the box office.
Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 2, 2019
- Nailers Record One Point against Cyclones - Wheeling Nailers
- Fast First Period Sinks Wings 5-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Sink Admirals' Battleship, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Drop Road Contest in Greenville 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Monarchs Rattled by Thunder, 8-1 - Manchester Monarchs
- Beast Rally to Defeat Growlers 7-5 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Nashville Recalls Magwood to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Acquires Kelly Cup Winning Dman De Jong - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Acquire 2018 Kelly Cup Champion Verpaelst in Trade - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 2 - ECHL
- 'Blades Announce Trio of Transactions - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Royals at Admirals, March 2, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Bring in Goaltender Logan Thompson - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Riley Bourbonnais to PTO - Allen Americans
- Nailers vs. Cyclones Game Day Snap Shot, March 2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Mike Szmatula Released from PTO - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Royals Seek Weekend Sweep Before Canadian Swing - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Wings Look to Bounce Back in Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Third Period Meltdown Leads to Tulsa Win - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Lose 4-3 in a Shootout - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-3 Shootout Loss - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.