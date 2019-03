Hafner Impressive in Allen Debut, But Offense Stalls in 2-1 Loss

Tulsa, OK - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, lost their second straight to the Tulsa Oilers, dropping a 2-1 decision on Saturday night in front of a big crowd of 9,392 at the BOK Center.

Lukas Hafner stopped 38 of 40 Tulsa shots on Saturday night and was solid in his Americans debut. Hafner, who was originally scheduled to start on Sunday, stepped in a day early and kept the Americans in the game. The first Oilers goal, a shorthanded goal took a weird bounce off the backboards as Hafner was trying to play the puck. The puck wound up on the stick of Oilers forward Scott Henegar, who buried the shot before Hafner could return to the net and the Oilers jumped out to a 1-0 lead. Zach Pochiro would tie the game late in the first period with some fancy stick handling, sliding one past Oilers goalie Ian Keserich for his league-leading 31st of the season.

The game would remain tied until the third period when Tulsa regained their one goal lead. Seconds after the Oilers power play expired, Chris Forney took a pass from Charlie Sampair and fired home his second of the season at the 12:05 mark to give Tulsa the lead for good.

The loss combined with the Kansas City win puts the Americans 16 points behind Kansas City for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. The Mavericks still have five games in hand on Allen. The Americans wrap up their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm against Rapid City.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - C. Forney

2. ALN - Z. Pochiro

3. TUL - I. Keserich

