Dickinson Wins Game in OT for Utah

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Josh Dickinson scores the game winning goal 21 seconds into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies win 4-3 to end the 7 game losing streak at Maverik Center on Saturday night.

Cole Ully and Caleb Herbert starred once again for the Grizzlies. Both guys had 1 goal and 1 assist. Ully's goal tied up the game 3-3 on the power play 6:16 into the third period. Taylor Richart had 3 assists in the game.

Utah took a 1-0 lead 14:30 into the game as Will Smith scored his 2nd goal in his last 4 games. Maine scored the next 2 goals in the game as John Furgele and Greg Chase each scored early in the 2nd period.

Herbert scored 12:11 into the 2nd period on the power play. It was his 29th goal of the season. That's ranked 3rd in the league.

Furgele scored his 2nd of the game 5:23 into the third period. Ully tied up the game 53 seconds later.

Special teams played a big factor in the game. Utah was 2 for 7 on the power play. Utah was also a perfect 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Utah is 18 for 18 on the PK over the last 2 games.

Utah begins a stretch of 6 straight games against Rapid City with the first 3 games coming at Rapid City. March 6th is the next Grizzlies game. 7 pm face-off from the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Next home game is on March 14th vs Rapid City.

Grizzlies notes: Utah outshot Maine 38 to 35. Joe Cannata stopped 32 of 35 shots. Maine's Connor LaCouvee stopped 34 of 38 shots. Time of game: 2:23. Attendance was 7346. Both teams were wearing Marvel Superhero themed specialty jersey's. The Grizzlies were Captain America while the Mariners were Iron Man.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.