Steelheads Drop 2-1 Result to Mavericks

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Idaho Steelheads (34-20-4) couldn't finish the weekend with a win, falling 2-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks (29-22-4) on Saturday night from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Steelheads finish the season series with a 4-2-0 record.

The Mavericks controlled play in the first period and cashed in with the lone goal of the frame. At 14:48, Mavericks forward Corey Durocher placed in a shot following an offensive takeaway to jump out to a 1-0 lead.

Soon after starting the second period, the Steelheads took back control of the game with the tying tally at 1:51. Steelheads forward Alex Dahl popped in a rebound following a lead up by forwards Mitch Moroz and Tanner Froese to level the score, 1-1. While the Steelheads were outshot in the first period, they nearly leveled the shot total in the second period, outshooting the Mavericks 14-8.

In the third period, a turnover led to the game-winner for the Mavericks. Forward C.J. Eick led a shorthanded breakaway on an offensive zone turnover by the Steelheads at 8:00, helping the Mavericks to a 2-1 lead. Despite the press back by the Steelheads, the Mavericks took the victory.

Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald (18-6-2) saved 35 of 36 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Colton Point (5-2-1) halted 33 of 35 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 6 at 7:10 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KITK and 7:00 p.m. on Cable One Ch. 72 and ECHL.TV.

