March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - March 2, 2019 - The Utah Grizzlies were able to salvage the final game of a three game set, as Josh Dickinson scored just 21 seconds into overtime for a 4-3 Utah win on Saturday night at the Maverik Center. John Furgele and Greg Chase scored for the Mariners in the loss, as they get set to return home for a three game home stand starting Wednesday.

The Mariners came up empty on four first period power play chances despite much better pressure than last night, and Utah took a 1-0 lead at 14:30 when Will Smith tipped a goal line pass through Connor LaCouvee. Maine outshot Utah 15-9 in the first but trailed.

The Mariners started strong in the second and scored a pair in the first 3:18 to take a 2-1 lead. John Furgele moved in from the blue line and beat Joe Cannata just 1:25 into the frame to tie the score at one, set up by Greg Chase and Jon Jutzi. Chase then put Maine ahead when an impressive end to end rush, assists going to Josh Couturier and Taylor Cammarata. The Mariners backed off a bit and allowed Utah to get even on Caleb Herbert's power play goal at 12:11. On the ensuing shift, Teigan Zahn boarded Couturier, giving Maine a five minute power play, in the midst of which they took two penalties cutting it short. Ryan Ferrill skated in with a shorthanded breakaway in the final seconds of the period but Cannata stopped him to send the game into the third period tied at two.

Furgele scored his second of the game at 5:23 of the third with a nifty wraparound but the Grizzlies again had a quick answer when Cole Ully scored on the power play. Cannata made some key saves including stopping Cammarata on a 2-on-0 to help the game into overtime, where it ended immediately on Dickinson's goal.

The Mariners moved into a third place tie in the North with Manchester by gaining a point.

The Mariners return home to begin a three game homestand on Wednesday host the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 PM in a "sensory reduced game" as part of Autism Awareness Night. The South Carolina Stingrays then come to town on Friday (7:15 PM) for Stanley Cup Night and Saturday (6:00 PM) for Wild Blueberries Night presented by Northeast Charter and Tour Co. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

