Eick's Shorthanded Third Period Goal Lifts Kansas City over Idaho, 2-1

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Idaho Steelheads by a final score of 2-1 Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks forward C.J. Eick scored the game-winning, shorthanded, breakaway goal, with eight minutes left in the third period. Kansas City goaltender Mason McDonald turned in another strong performance, stopping 35 of 36 shots from Idaho.

Corey Durocher got the Mavs on the board first with a backhanded goal on the doorstep. Greg Betzold assisted on the goal. The goal was Betzold's fifth in the last six games. The Mavericks outshot the Steelheads in the period, 14-7.

Idaho evened the score early on in the second period when Alexander Dahl tied the game 1:09 into the middle period. Mitch Moroz and Tanner Froese assisted on the game tying goal. The two teams went into the third period deadlocked in a 1-1 tie.

The Mavericks broke the tie with eight minutes to go in regulation on a breakaway, shorthanded, unassisted goal. It was his ninth goal of the season. The Mavericks held the fort for the remaining eight minutes of regulation, taking home the win and taking two of three weekend games against the first place Steelheads.

Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald was near perfect in net, stopping 35 of 36 Idaho shots, continuing his impressive return from the injured reserve in January.

The Mavericks hit the road for three games, the first coming Sunday afternoon against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center at 4:05 p.m. Then, the Mavericks travel to Allen, Texas to face the Allen Americans on Wednesday and Friday before returning home for a Sunday, March 10 matinee against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Faceoff for that game will be 4:05 p.m. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

