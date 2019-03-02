Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans (20-33-4-2; 46 points) @ Tulsa Oilers (32-20-4-2; 70 points) 7:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers close out a two-game weekend series tonight in Oklahoma. Allen is 36-26-4-3 against Tulsa since joining the ECHL. The Americans are 5-4-1-0 in their last ten games. Allen is 1-1-1 in their last three games in Tulsa, which included a 5-0 shutout. Tonight, is the final regular season game at the BOK Center.

Last Game against Tulsa:

The Tulsa Oilers scored four unanswered goals in the third period, erasing a 3-1 Allen lead and walking away with a 5-3 victory at Allen Event Center. Ian McNulty scored two goals and earned the number one star of the game. Zach Pochiro scored his 30th of the season to tie Adam Pleskach for the league lead. Spencer Asuchak scored his 17th. Stepan Falkovsky scored his 4th of the season and his first with Allen.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 30 goals.

Riley Bourbonnais has been loaned to Iowa.

Dante Salituro had his six-game point streak snapped on Friday. He has points in 16 of his last 19 games.

Dante Salituro was named last week's ECHL Player of the Week on 2-27-19.

Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 12 power play goals.

Stepan Falkovsky scored his first goal in an Americans sweater on Friday.

Zach Pochiro has scored in four straight games.

Tulsa Notables:

Adam Pleskach leads Tulsa with 30 goals, and is tied with Zach Pochiro for the league lead.

Mike McKee is third in the ECHL with 14 Major Penalties.

Ryan Tesink is 13th in the league in scoring with 53 points.

Adam Pleskach is tied for fifth in the league with 10 Power Play Goals.

Charlie Sampair is tied for second in the league with 7 Game-Winning Goals.

Jared Thomas leads the way with 10 points in 8 games against Allen (6 goals and 4 assists).

Adam Pleskach leads the league with 252 Shots on Goal.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans closed their seven-game homestand on Friday night with a 5-3 loss (4-3-0).

The Americans are second the league with 1,267 Penalty Minutes.

Allen is 10-18-3-2 on the road this season.

Allen is 12-6-4-1 when scoring the first goal.

Tulsa is 8-2-0-0 against the Americans this season.

The Oilers Power Play ranks 26th in the league at 13.7 %.

Tulsa's Penalty Kill ranks 12th in the league at 83.1 %.

Tulsa is 16-9-2-2 at home this season.

Tulsa is 30-14-2-2 against the Mountain Division.

