Vail Sends 'Clones to 40th Victory with Overtime Winner

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Wheeling, WV- The Cincinnati Cyclones (40-9-4-3) took down the Wheeling Nailers, 3-2 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forward Jesse Schultz and defenseman Andrew DeBrincat scored the goals in regulation, and forward Brady Vail scored the winner in overtime for the Cyclones.

After the Nailers took a 1-0 lead at the 14:49 mark of the first on a goal from former Cyclone Winston Day Chief, Cincinnati tied the game up roughly three minutes later when Schultz threw a shot from the right side off a defender in front and in to tie the game, 1-1.

The teams took the 1-1 tie into the locker room after the first, and in the second the Cyclones took the lead at the 13:38 mark of the frame when Vail sent a pass to DeBrincat who rifled a shot in while on the power play to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead after two periods.

The teams exchanged scoring chances in the third, however at the 13:24 mark, the Nailers tied the game, 2-2, when forward Mark Petaccio scored off the faceoff. The teams continued to trade offensive chances throughout the remainder of the period, however neither team was able to net the go-ahead goal and the game headed into overtime tied, 2-2.

In the extra session, Cincinnati had a four-minute power play carry over from the third, and 1:45 in defenseman Arvin Atwal sent a pass to Vail in the slot, and he rifled a shot in to lift Cincinnati to a 3-2 overtime win.

Cincinnati outshot the Nailers, 32-25 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 23 in the win. The Cyclones close out their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo against the Wings. Face-off is scheduled for 3:00pm ET.

The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.