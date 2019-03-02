Grizzlies Lose 4-3 in a Shootout

West Valley City, Utah - Dillon Fox scored the only shootout goal for the Maine Mariners as they defeat the Grizzlies 4-3 in a shootout on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Cole Ully had a big night for Utah as he had 1 goal and 1 assist. Ully has scored in back to back games in his first 2 games back from an injury that knocked him out of the lineup for 2 months. Caleb Herbert also had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah. Herbert has 28 goals and 31 assists in 44 games for the Grizzlies this season.

Dillan Fox scored twice for Maine in the 2nd period. He scored 3:12 into the 2nd frame and he also scored 5:47 into the 2nd for his 2nd goal in a 2 minute 35 second span.

Johnny McInnis made it a 3-1 Maine lead 13:55 into the 2nd period. Maine outshot Utah 39 to 33 for the game.

Utah scored twice in the third period to tie up the game. Herbert scored 3:12 into the third period on the power play. Special teams also contributed for Utah as Josh Dickinson scored an unassisted short-handed goal at the 10:12 mark.

Utah's penalty kill was a perfect 12 for 12, while the power play was 1 for 7. Joe Cannata stopped 35 of 38 shots for the Grizzlies leading up to the shootout.

Each of the first 3 shooters on both teams did not score. Dillan Fox scored for Maine, while Mitch Maxwell's shot was stopped by Mariners goaltender Hannu Toivonen, who stopped 30 of 33 shots and all 3 in the shootout to give Maine it's 9th win in their last 10 games.

Utah has lost 7 in a row but have a standings point in 2 of their last 3 games, losing both in a shootout. The final game of the three game series is Saturday night as both teams are wearing specialty jersey's for Marvel night at Maverik Center. There will also be a postgame skate with the Grizzlies. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or any Smith's Tix locations.

Grizzlies notes: Eric Freschi had 2 assists for the Grizzlies in the loss. Utah is now in third place in the Mountain Division, 3 behind Idaho for first place and 1 point behind Tulsa for second place. Time of game: 2:43. Attendance was 5901.

