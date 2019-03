Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-3 OT Win Saturday Night

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





It was a battle of the superheroes Saturday night at the Maverik Center. The Maine Mariners, flashing Iron Man jerseys, squared off against the Utah Grizzlies, who were decked out in Captain America garb. Which superhero would prove victorious? With the score deadlocked at 3-3 in the third period, both teams had breakaways and each goalie, Maine's Connor LaCouvee, and Utah's Joe Cannata, stood tall. As the game headed to overtime, Utah's Josh Dickinson summoned his powers, skated down the ice, drove through defenders and ended the Grizzlies' seven game winless streak. Already having a depleted lineup due to numerous injuries and a one game suspension to Ryan Walters, the Grizzlies gathered their collective shield and powered to a 4-3 victory.

"There's a lot of character in that room, a lot of heart and soul," head coach Tim Branham. "You can't say enough about the jobs these guys have done in that locker room. When the going gets tough for this group they respond. We had a little bit of a skid there but that was a lot of adversity and there is light at the end of the tunnel. We're ready to get on a roll."

Dickinson, who was responsible for a huge goal Friday night to send that game into overtime, was even better tonight and with the way Cannata played in net, Dickinson and the Grizzlies weren't about to be denied. "We've been through a lot lately and we bound together and wanted to win for each other and nip the streak in the bud," Dickinson said. "When your goalie is making amazing saves back to back to back, you want to win for him too."

In the third with the score deadlocked at two goals apiece, Maine forward John Furgele, already in possession of a goal, attempted the tried but true wraparound and was rewarded as he snuck the puck past Cannata. Shortly after, Utah's Cole Ully, who had already recorded a pair of goals in the series, blistered the net with his third goal since his return, tying the contest at 3-3.

The second period started poorly for Utah as the Mariners' fired two shots and with them two goals. Furgele and forward Greg Chase both launched top-shelf shots that blazed the net. Utah bounced back, however, at the 12:11 mark on a power play as Caleb Herbert waited patiently with the puck for LaCouvee to bite and he did, tying the contest at 2-2.

Although the Grizzlies spent the majority of the first period in the penalty box, they were able to accumulate a goal and with it a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes by an unlikely candidate: Will Smith. Recording just his second goal in a Grizzlie uniform, his shot deflected off the post and found the back of the net.

Utah's penalty kill was sensational once again and that, more than anything, led to the three points gathered in the series as the Grizzlies head to the road with a much needed victory and a sigh of relief in hand.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.