'Blades Announce Trio of Transactions

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Saturday a trio of transactions that includes the return of forward Steven Lorentz and defenseman Derek Sheppard along with the addition of defenseman Brandon McMartin.

The American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers have assigned Sheppard to the 'Blades, while Lorentz was reassigned to Florida from Charlotte by the Carolina Hurricanes. Florida added McMartin after claiming the blueliner off of waivers from the Atlanta Gladiators.

Sheppard returns from Charlotte after being called up on Thursday to the Checkers, which lost two defensemen to emergency call-ups to Carolina earlier in the week. The Ajax, Ontario, native leads all 'Blades defensemen in scoring with 29 points (11g-18a). He has played in 45 games for the 'Blades in his rookie season, while he has tabbed one point in six games for Charlotte.

Lorentz returns from Charlotte after his third stint with the team this season. In the five games Lorentz played from Feb. 15-23, he recorded a goal and two assists with a +5 rating. The two assists came in Lorentz's first multi-point game of his AHL season in a 5-2 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Feb. 23. The Waterloo, Ontario, native has racked up 23 points (9g-14a) in 19 games for Florida this season.

A 6-foot-2, 220-pound defenseman, McMartin played five games for the Gladiators after spending a bulk of the season with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 32 games this season with the Ice Bears, McMartin has tallied 11 points (2g-9a) and racked up 43 penalty minutes. Prior to turning professional, McMartin played four seasons at the NCAA Division III level, two seasons with SUNY-Brockport and two seasons with SUNY-Canton. He logged 69 career collegiate games and totaled 35 points (7g-28a).

Florida finishes a stretch of three straight games against the Orlando Solar Bears with a Saturday matchup at the Amway Center in Orlando. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

