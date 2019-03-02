Beast Rally to Defeat Growlers 7-5

The Newfoundland Growlers came flying out of the gates Saturday night at Mile One Centre, but couldn't hold on to their early three-goal lead, dropping a 6-5 decision to the Brampton Beast in their final matchup of the regular season.

Zach O'Brien opened the scoring firing his 21st over the shoulder of Etienne Marcoux who got the nod between the Beast pipes for the second straight night at 6:51 giving the Growlers an early 1-0 lead.

Scott Pooley followed that up just over a minute later making good on a shorthanded breakaway doubling the lead to 2-0.

Marcus Power kept the offense rolling early into the second period, banking a shot off Marcoux's pad from behind the net at 2:40 for a 3-0 Growlers lead. Tyler Mayea recorded an assist on the play marking his first professional point in his professional debut.

Matt Petgrave stopped the bleeding at 6:30 one-timing a blast past Eamon McAdam to cut the Growlers lead to two. Francois Beauchemin made it a one-goal game at 9:34 and just 22 seconds later Nathan Tood ripped one past McAdam tying the game at 3-3.

Scott Pooley re-stored the Growlers lead firing home his second of the night at 12:10 of the second period, but the lead didn't last long as Nathan Todd netted his second of the game only 13 seconds later for a 4-4 game.

Zach O'Brien kept the back-and-forth second period going with 3:10 remaining slapping a big rebound past Marcoux for his second of the night, putting the Growlers up once again 5-4.

Nathan Todd deflected a Matt Petgrave point blast through the five-hole of McAdam to complete the hat trick and tie the game up at 5-5 with 9:02 left in the third period, and just under three minutes later Bo Pieper scored a controversial goal which the Growlers unsuccessfully argued goaltender interference on the play, giving the Beast their first lead of the game at 6-5.

The Growlers pulled Eamon McAdam with a minute remaining in the game for an extra attacker, but David Vallorani buried an empty netter for a 7-5 final, completing the weekend sweep for the Beast.

Quick Hits

Scott Pooley led the Growlers with 10 goals against the Beast during the 13-game season series

Malcolm Gould and Tyler Mayea made their Growlers debuts

The three stars were 3 - Z. O'Brien (NFL), 2 - S. Pooley (NFL) and 1 - N. Todd (BRM)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their seven-game home stand Tuesday night against the Reading Royals, ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.

