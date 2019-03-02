Game Preview: Royals at Admirals, March 2, 2019

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Who: Norfolk Admirals (23-27-4-3, 53 pts) vs. Reading Royals (24-23-4-5, 57 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Purchase Now Online or at the Scope Box Office

Regular Season Series: Reading Leads 3-1-0

All-Time Series: Reading leads 21-5-2

Game Broadcast: Free audio stream on Mixlr

Internet TV Broadcast: Available on ECHL.TV

About Tonight's Game: Tonight is Nickelodeon / Double Dare Night! The Admirals will be wearing special Double Dare themed jerseys inspired from the network's hit TV show. The jerseys will be available on the Dash Auction App available on your mobile device's App Store. Bidding for the jerseys ends at the conclusion of the third period. Tonight is also Pucks & Paws night and many of our furry friends will be on hand this evening!

Military Game at 3:00 p.m. Today! USS Abraham Lincoln vs USS Gerald R. Ford hockey teams will do battle on ice at Scope. A ticket to the Admirals game gets you a ticket to the Navy game free!

About Tonight's Game: The two teams meet for the second time in as many nights and for the final time this season. Reading has now taken three of the first four meetings this season after a 5-1 victory at Scope last night. The Admirals are currently in sixth place, but still very much alive in the playoff hunt, but now trail fourth place South Carolina by four points for the final playoff spot in the South. Fifth place Atlanta sits three points ahead of Norfolk. Reading remains in seventh in the North Division, but are six points out of a playoff spot in a tight North Division.

About the Admirals: Ben Duffy's seven-game point streak ended last night, but the high-scoring forward remains as the team's leader in points (50), goals (18) and assists (32)....Forward Matt McMorrow scored his tenth goal of the season in last night's contest. McMorrow has now registered a point in 14 of his last 19 games....Goaltender Ty Reichenbach continues to lead the ECHL with 1,221 saves.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Ben Duffy (50)

Goals: Ben Duffy (18)

Assists: Ben Duffy (32)

Plus/Minus: Matt McMorrow (+10)

Penalty Minutes: Jake Wood (89)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon, Darik Angeli (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Domenic Alberga** (3)

Shots: Darik Angeli (145)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (18)

Save %: Merrick Madsen (0.905)

GAA: Merrick Madsen (3.40)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Royals: Forward Adam Schmidt recorded a goal and an assist in Friday night's game to extend his point scoring streak to five games (3g, 4a)....With a goal last night, Matt Pohlkamp has scored six goals against Norfolk, while Chris McCarthy has recorded six assists against the Admirals this season. Both players share the team lead in scoring against the Admirals this season. McCarthy (59 pts) is on the cusp of hitting the 60-point plateau this season, and is tied for fifth in the league overall in scoring.

Royals Team Leaders

Points: Chris McCarthy (59)

Goals: Josh MacDonald (20)

Assists: Chris McCarthy (44)

Plus/Minus: Alex Roos (+9)

Penalty Minutes: Jacob Graves, Tyler Brown (66)

Power Play Goals: Frank DiChara (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Several tied (1)

Shots: Josh MacDonald (160)

Wins: Callum Booth** (9)

Save %: Branden Komm (.914)

GAA: Branden Komm (2.69)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, March 20, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 22, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. St. Hatrick's, Mental Health Awareness Night, Postgame Skate

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at

Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.