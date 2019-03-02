Iowa Wild Signs Forward Riley Bourbonnais to PTO

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Riley Bourbonnais (BURR-bihn-ay) to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO).

Bourbonnais is in his full season in the ECHL, posting 27 points (13g, 14a) in 28 games with the Allen Americans. In 119 ECHL games split between Wheeling, Maine and Allen, the Rochester, NY native has 85 points (45g, 40a).

Prior to his time in the ECHL, Bourbonnais spent four seasons at R.P.I. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound forward played in 121 games in collegiate hockey, collecting 71 points (37g, 34a) while also serving as the Engineers' captain his senior season. He was also named an ECAC Hockey All-Academic for two seasons at R.P.I.

Bourbonnais played for three different teams in the USHL in two seasons before attending R.P.I. While playing for Cedar Rapids, Sioux City and Lincoln, Bourbonnais logged 88 points (42g, 46a) in 116 games.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.