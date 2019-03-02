Thunder Bring in Goaltender Logan Thompson

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed goaltender Logan Thompson to an amateur try-out contract.

Thompson, 22, appeared in 24 regular-season games this year for Brock University in St. Catharines, ON. The 6-foot-3 netminder recorded an 18-6-0 record with a 2.22 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

Prior to playing collegiately, the native of Calgary, AB played in parts of four seasons with the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings. Thompson played in 122 WHL games, producing a sparkling 17-1-0 record during the 2015-2016 season.

Additionally, the Thunder have released goaltender Alex Fotinos from his ATO.

The Thunder have two games left on the weekend - they take on the Manchester Monarchs tonight at SNHU Arena before traveling to Worcester to play the Railers tomorrow afternoon. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

