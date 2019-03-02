ECHL Transactions - March 2
March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 2, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Adirondack:
Alex Fotinos, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Braeden Ostepchuk, G
Florida:
Todd Pococke, F
Ernie Hartlieb, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Logan Thompson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Szmatula, F returned from loan to Utica
Atlanta:
Delete Zach Magwood, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Cincinnati:
Add Andrew DeBrincat, D activated from reserve
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Marnell, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Jones, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Brandon McMartin, D added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)
Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte
Add Steven Lorentz, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Delete Tommy Thompson, F placed on reserve
Add Todd Pococke, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/1]
Indy:
Add Travis Brown, D assigned by San Antonio
Add Mathew Thompson, F activated from reserve
Delete Zane Schartz, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Welychka, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Chris Rygus, D activated from reserve
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Sean Campbell, D activated from reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Tyler Mayea, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Ilya Nekolenko, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Chris LeBlanc, F activated from reserve
Delete Corey Kalk, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Josh Gratton, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve
Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Smith, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Nolan DeJong, D traded to Wichita
Wichita:
Delete Gabriel Verpaelst, D traded to Utah
