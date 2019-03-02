ECHL Transactions - March 2

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 2, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Alex Fotinos, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Braeden Ostepchuk, G

Florida:

Todd Pococke, F

Ernie Hartlieb, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Logan Thompson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Szmatula, F returned from loan to Utica

Atlanta:

Delete Zach Magwood, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Cincinnati:

Add Andrew DeBrincat, D activated from reserve

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Marnell, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Jones, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Brandon McMartin, D added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)

Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte

Add Steven Lorentz, F assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Delete Tommy Thompson, F placed on reserve

Add Todd Pococke, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/1]

Indy:

Add Travis Brown, D assigned by San Antonio

Add Mathew Thompson, F activated from reserve

Delete Zane Schartz, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Welychka, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Chris Rygus, D activated from reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Sean Campbell, D activated from reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Tyler Mayea, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Ilya Nekolenko, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Chris LeBlanc, F activated from reserve

Delete Corey Kalk, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Josh Gratton, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve

Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Smith, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Nolan DeJong, D traded to Wichita

Wichita:

Delete Gabriel Verpaelst, D traded to Utah

