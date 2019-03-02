Nailers Record One Point against Cyclones

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - On Saturday night, the Wheeling Nailers picked up a point against the team with the best record in the ECHL, but the Cincinnati Cyclones prevailed on a power play in overtime. Mark Petaccio forced the extra session with 6:36 to go in regulation, then Brady Vail tallied the overtime winner, as Cincinnati edged the Nailers, 3-2, in front of 4,140 fans on Pittsbugh Penguins Night at WesBanco Arena.

A fight between Jake Schultz and Nate Mitton got things rolling, and Wheeling's first goal of the night followed in a matter of 47 seconds. Renars Krastenbergs won a puck battle behind the net, then centered a feed to Winston Day Chief, who drilled in a shot from the slot. The Cyclones drew even less than three minutes later, when Jesse Schultz banked a pass off of a Nailer and into the cage.

One goal was scored in the second period, and it went to Cincinnati, who converted on a power play. Vasili Glotov started the play by laying a pass to Brady Vail along the goal line. Vail hesitated, then found Andrew DeBrincat jumping up from the blueline, as he deposited the tally from the left circle.

With 6:36 left in regulation, the Nailers pulled even to force overtime. Trevor Yates got some help on an offensive zone face-off from Mark Petaccio, who stepped up and twirled a backhander into the left side of the goal.

Unfortunately, the extra session went to the Cyclones, who cashed in on a long power play, as Arvin Atwal set up Vail for a one-timer from the high slot, giving the visitors the 3-2 decision.

Michael Houser was the winning goaltender for Cincinnati, as he made 23 saves on 25 shots. Matt O'Connor suffered the overtime defeat for Wheeling, despite turning away 29 of the 32 shots he faced.

The Nailers will play at home again on Sunday at 3:05, when they face the Fort Wayne Komets. All players will be participating in the post game skate with the team, as part of Family Funday. The next big promotional game is Fan Appreciation Night on April 6th. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.