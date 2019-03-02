Third Period Meltdown Leads to Tulsa Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, gave up four unanswered goals in a 5-3 loss to the Tulsa Oilers.

The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead on goals from Zach Pochiro, his 30th of the season from Braylon Shmyr, and Stephan Falkovsky with his fourth of the season and first with Allen, at the 17:20 mark. Mitch Maloney and Zach Pochiro had the helpers. The Americans took a 2-0 lead to the locker room, despite being outshot 15 to 11.

The two teams traded goals in the second period. Tommy Mele cut the lead to 2-1 with his 5th of the season at 9:37. Then, Spencer Asuchak took a pass in front of the Allen net and deflected one past Ian Keserich for his 17th of the season to give Allen their two-goal lead back.

The third period was all Tulsa, with the Oilers scoring four times in the final frame. Ian McNulty scored twice in third period, his 10th and 11th of the year. McNulty was the game's number 1 star as Tulsa ended Allen's four-game winning streak. Dante Salituro's six-game point streak came to an end. Zach Pochiro has now scored in four straight games.

The same two clubs battle it out again tomorrow night at 7:05 pm in Tulsa.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - I. McNulty

2. ALN - Z. Pochiro

3. TUL - R. Tesink

Americans Next Home Game:

Sunday, March 3rd vs. Rapid City

Time: 4:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

