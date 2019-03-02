Grizzlies Acquire 2018 Kelly Cup Champion Verpaelst in Trade
March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies acquire defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst in a trade with the Wichita Thunder for defenseman Nolan De Jong.
It will be Verpaelst's 2nd stint with the Grizzlies. He appeared in 14 regular season games and 4 playoff games for Utah in the 2016-17 season.
He was a part of the 2018 Kelly Cup Champion Colorado Eagles and got the biggest goal of the season as he scored the game winning goal in game 7 of the Kelly Cup Finals with 2:29 left in the third period.
Verpaelst will join the Grizzlies for the 3 game road trip to Rapid City for games on March 6th, 8th and 9th. Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for games on March 14, 16 and 18 vs Rapid City. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or calling at 801-988-8000.
Many Familiar Faces
Verpaelst played with Joe Cannata, Teigan Zahn, Jake Marchment and Gage Ausmus last season with the Colorado Eagles. He also played with Taylor Richart in Utah in the 2016-17 season. The Grizzlies face the Maine Mariners on Saturday, March 2nd at Maverik Center. It's Marvel Night and both teams are wearing Marvel themed specialty jersey's. Face-off is at 7:00 pm.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst (right) with the Wichita Thunder
|
Defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst with the Wichita Thunder
|
Defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst (left) with the Wichita Thunder
