Royals Sink Admirals' Battleship, 5-2

March 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals scored a pair of power-play markers (2-for-5) and swept the two-game weekend at the Norfolk Admirals, 5-2, Saturday at the Norfolk Scope. Frank DiChiara (1g, 1a) scored on the man up in the first period and Reading was ahead, 3-1, after one. Adam Schmidt (1g, 1a) added an insurance power-play goal in the second period. The Royals 2-0-0-0 to begin the season-long, six-game road trip.

Joe Houk (1g, 1a) and Michael Huntebrinker (1g, 1a) also scored. Huntebrinker has at least a point in 21 of 22 ECHL games this season and has scored goals in consecutive games since returning from the AHL.

Branden Komm made 14 saves in the first, 13 in the second and completed the win with 37 denials (2 GA). The Admirals went 0-for-5 on the man up.

Ty Reichenbach suffered defeat with 19 blocks (4 GA).

Reading continues the six-game road trip Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland. The next Royals home game is Fri., Mar. 15 vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

The Royals buried late goals in the first period and took a two-goal advantage into intermission. At 13:10 of the first, Huntebrinker started the scoring, taking the puck up through the middle of the ice on a two-on-one to the Ads left circle. He sniped it under the left arm for his 13th of the campaign. The Royals started a power play in the next minute; 15 seconds into the man advantage DiChiara cannoned a one-timed slap shot in at the right-wing dot, assisted by Huntebrinker to provide the Royals a 2-0 edge with 5:14 remaining in the first. Jake Wood cut the Royals lead to 2-1 with 1:37 to go in the first, sniping a top-shelf shot in above Komm's shoulder.

Reading beat the buzzer with their next goal to make it 3-1. With 6.5 seconds left, Houk drove net front and Jack Riley struck it off Reichenbach's leg. The rebound pounded to the slot and Houk buried it ten feet from cage.

Halfway through the second, Luke Nogard slammed home a shot at the right post. Reading responded five minutes later on the man up to retake a two-goal advantage, 4-2. Houk lasered a shot from the deep slot and Adam Schmidt deflected it with a waving swing through Reichenbach.

Tyler Brown iced the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Next Home Games Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

- 4-for-48 Family Four Pack: 4 tickets, 4 burgers and 4 sodas for $48

- Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special Mental Health Awareness Jerseys

- Meet Royals players after the game at DoubleTree's Cheers! Restaurant (701 Penn St.)

Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

- Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick

- Free kids ticket game: Receive 1 free kids ticket (14 and under) for every adult ticket purchased

- Ice Angels Dance Team poster giveaway and postgame autographs, pres. by Rieck's Printing

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special St. Hat Trick's Day Jerseys

Fri., Mar. 22: $1 Draft Beer Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland, pres. by Deibler Dental

- $1 Draft Beer

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.