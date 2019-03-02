Nashville Recalls Magwood to Milwaukee

DULUTH, G.A. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Saturday that forward Zach Magwood has been recalled by the Nashville Predators to the Milwaukee Admirals.

Magwood, 20, notched an assist in two games during his short stint with Atlanta. The Cambridge, ON native, has registered nine points (4g, 5a) in 39 games played in the AHL for the Milwaukee Admirals this season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators this past off-season after he posted 59 points (27g, 32a) in 65 games for the OHL's Barrie Colts in his final year of Major Junior hockey. The undrafted rookie accumulated 106 points (52g, 54a) in 173 career OHL games all with Barrie.

