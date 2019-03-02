Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTION: Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision - The Solar Bears will wear special patriotic-themed jerseys as they skate against the Everblades. Active duty and retired military personnel can CLICK HERE to purchase discounted tickets for the game.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (31-19-4-0) face the Florida Everblades (37-15-5-0) for the third time this week and the ninth meeting of their 12-game regular season series. The Solar Bears currently lead the series with a 5-2-1-0 record, thanks to Friday night's 7-2 win at Hertz Arena. Tonight's game marks the start of the final quarter of the 2018-19 campaign.

BOES BACK IN: After getting the night off on Friday, Corbin Boes will once again start in between the pipes for Orlando. The rookie goalie earned his first career victory against the Everblades in Wednesday's 6-2 home win, making 26 saves.

OLSON HAS CHANCE TO MAKE HISTORY: Forward Trevor Olson tallied a goal last night to extend his goal-scoring streak to a franchise record five consecutive games. Olson has lit the lamp six times over the course of five contests in a streak that began on Feb. 21 vs. Norfolk. He joins Brenden Miller (Dec. 30, 2016-Jan. 7, 2017; 5 goals) and Ryan Cruthers (Jan. 19-30, 2013; 5 goals) as the third player to find the back of the net in five straight matches. A goal tonight would give him exclusive possession of the longest goal-scoring streak in team history.

SOMPPI CONTINUES TO SHINE: Otto Somppi's second-period goal in Friday night's game was the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect's seventh goal of the season, and earned notoriety as the No. 1 play on ESPN's SportsCenter. The forward netted a power-play goal later in the game, and has a seven-game point streak (6g-5a) over the course of two stints with Orlando this season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for a three-game set with the Newfoundland Growlers, starting with the opening battle at Mile One Centre on Friday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. EST. The Solar Bears return home on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, featuring $5 wine specials throughout the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

