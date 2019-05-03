Monarchs Force Game 6 with 2-1 Victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs came away with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Newfoundland Growlers, Friday night at The Rinks At Exeter.

The Monarchs (6-4-0-0) scored 2:16 into the overtime period to top the Growlers (7-4-0-0) in Game 5 and shift the series back to Newfoundland.

The Monarchs opened the scoring at 11:30 of the second period on a power-play goal by David Kolomatis. Kolomatis weaved his way through the Growlers defense, before wristing a shot past the stick side of Growlers goaltender Michael Garteig, to make the score, 1-0.

The Growlers tied the score at 1-1 on a goal by Zach O'Brien at 14:34 of the second period. O'Brien got around Monarchs defenseman Brenden Miller and skated across the front of the goal line and shot the puck past Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to even the score.

At 2:16 of overtime, Daniil Miromanov dug a puck free behind the Growlers net and centered a pass to Pierre-Luc Mercier in the high-slot, where he lifted a shot over the reach of Garteig, giving the Monarchs a 2-1 victory.

