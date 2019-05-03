Chris Powell Joins Royals as Dir. of Corporate Sales and Sponsorships

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Friday Chris Powell has been named the team's Director of Corporate Sales and Sponsorships. A graduate of Penn State University, Powell spent the last six years as a senior account executive at Lamar Advertising Company in Reading/Philadelphia. Powell was named the company's top billing account executive for the Reading/Berks market for four straight years (2015-18), topping Lamar Advertising in advertising sales and new business development.

"I'm thrilled to be working with excellent management and our local sports team," Powell said. "My background and knowledge of Berks County will be a valuable asset for the Royals organization. There is a lot of opportunity under new management to create new partnerships in the community that will provide a great night out for families at an excellent price."

"We are eager to have Chris join our team," said Royals General Manager David Farrar. "He has proven experience developing business relationships in our community and will help the Royals cultivate and maintain sponsorship, advertising and corporate partnerships for both new and existing business."

Powell's first day will be Mon., May 6 and he can be contacted at Cpowell@royalshockey.com.

Powell's experience includes working for Clear Channel Radio/iHeartMedia, where he managed business for stations in Reading and Allentown and served as team leader, senior marketing executive and account executive.

He resides in Wyomissing with his daughter, Karsyn.

