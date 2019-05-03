Monarchs Force Game Six as Growlers Fall 2-1 in Ovetime

The Monarchs kept their season alive after a 2-1 overtime victory over the Newfoundland Growlers at The Rinks at Exeter in New Hampshire Friday night.

The Monarchs started the game with some pace, outshooting the Growlers 13-7 in the first period. Both Michael Garteig and Charles Williams would have perfect first periods to keep the game at a scoreless tie after 20 minutes of play.

In the second period Manchester did manage to beat Gartieg, on the powerplay, 11:30 seconds into the period after David Kolomatis smacked a rebound behind the Growlers goalie to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

It took Zack O'Brien 3 minutes and 3 seconds to respond for the Growlers, making good on a partial breakaway to deke the puck into the cage behind Williams to tie the game at 1.

While the Growlers outshot the Monarchs 16-6 in the third period, nothing else would get past the Monarchs goalie as the game shifted to overtime where Pierre-Luc Mercier deflected the puck into the Growlers net, just 2:16 into the extra frame to force the series back to Mile One Centre for game six Monday night.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien scored his team-leading 7th goal of the postseason

The game was played at the practice facility of the Manchester Monarchs, The Rinks at Exeter, as the SNHU Arena was unavailable.

The three stars were 3 - D. Kolomatis (MAN), 2 - C. Williams(MAN) and 1 - P. Mercier (MAN)

What's Next?

The series shifts back to Mile One Centre for game six Monday night, puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657 or online at mileonecentre.com.

