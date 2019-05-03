ECHL Transactions - May 3
May 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 3, 2019:
Florida:
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve
Manchester:
Add Jack Nevins, F activated from reserve
Delete Pavel Jenys, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Adam Phillips, D activated from reserve
Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve
