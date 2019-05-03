ECHL Transactions - May 3

May 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 3, 2019:

Florida:

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve

Manchester:

Add Jack Nevins, F activated from reserve

Delete Pavel Jenys, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Adam Phillips, D activated from reserve

Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve

