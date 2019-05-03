ECHL Announces Fine

May 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Toledo's Kevin Tansey has been fined an undisclosed amount, and put on notice for the remainder of the playoffs, as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #K-4, Cincinnati at Toledo, on May 1.

Tansey is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized act during the first period of the game.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

