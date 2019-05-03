Cyclones Pushed to the Brink Following Game 4 Loss

Toledo, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell 3-2 to the Toledo Walleye in Game 4 of the Central Division Final of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. The Cyclones trail the best-of-seven series, 3-1. The Cyclones received goals from defenseman Tobie Bisson and forward Justin Vaive.

After a scoreless opening period, Cincinnati took the lead early in the second when Bisson took a pass off a faceoff and blasted in a shot from the point to give the 'Clones a 1-0 edge. The momentum was short-lived however, as just before the midway point of the frame, Toledo defenseman Trevor Hamilton lit the lamp to tie the game, 1-1.

Hamilton struck again at the 14:25 mark of the frame when he redirected a pass into the back of the net with his leg. After a review of the goal, it was determined that there was no distinct kicking motion, and the Walleye took a 2-1 lead after two periods.

The Cyclones found some luck on the power play 1:35 into the final period when forward Jesse Schultz sent a pass from the right corner to Vaive in the circle, and he snapped in a shot past Toledo goaltender Pat Nagle to tie the game, 2-2.

Cincinnati continued to battle, however with under five minutes remaining in regulation Toledo received a tally from forward Brian Moore to give the Walleye a 3-2 lead.

The Cyclones received a few more quality scoring chances in the final minutes, however could not get the equalizer and Toledo held on for the 3-2 win in Game 4.

Cincinnati was outshot, 37-27 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 34 in the loss. Cincinnati returns home on Saturday for Game 5, with the face-off set for 7:35pm ET.

