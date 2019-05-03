Growlers Partner with Dollar a Day Foundation

May 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers and Growlers Give are proud to partner with A Dollar A Day Foundation to provide a $1 donation from every ticket sold during our next home game. A Dollar A Day is a local charity formed by Newfoundland natives Alan Doyle, Brendan Paddick, and Dr. Andrew Furey to provide simple, affordable and empowering support to mental health and addictions programs across Canada.

"The entire Growlers organization is proud to partner with A Dollar A Day Foundation to support their efforts to provide funding for mental health and addictions programs," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment, "Globally we are facing a mental health crisis and it's no different here at home, we're all in this together"

The Growlers are currently set to play their next home game at Mile One Centre on Monday, May 6th unless they advance to Eastern Conference Finals with a victory in Manchester tonight, in which case the next game will be announced in the coming days.

"We are very proud of this support from the Newfoundland Growlers. They have been a great addition to our community, and have given back" said Dr. Andrew Furey, A Dollar A Day Co-Founder, "Mental health and addictions impacts all of us, zero degrees of separation, and to see the Growlers recognize this and choose to support our mission to Share the Change is incredible. Thank you to the Growlers, and their fans, for getting behind A Dollar A Day Foundation".

To get your tickets to the next game head to www.mileonecentre.com or call the box office at 576-7657. To learn more about "A Dollar A Day" head to www.adollaraday.ca.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.