Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

South Division Finals: Game 5

WHO: South Division Finals - Game 5: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn, and Lightning Power Play

FAIRWINDS Playoff Perks - FAIRWINDS members can score a pair of free tickets to tonight's game when they show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info.

?TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (5-4) continue the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, as they host Game 5 of the South Division Finals against the Florida Everblades (7-3) and look to avoid elimination, as Orlando trails the series 3-1. The Solar Bears have posted a 3-4 record when facing elimination in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

FITZE, SOMPPI BACK IN: Rookie forwards Dylan Fitze and Otto Somppi are expected to make their return to the lineup tonight for Orlando. Fitze missed Thursday night's game, while Somppi is making his return to the lineup for the first time since Game 1 of the South Division Finals.

MONFREDO TO MATCH PLAYOFF GAMES RECORD: Several players will suit up in their 10th game of the 2019 postseason tonight, which will set a new single-season playoff record for most games played by a Solar Bears player, breaking the record set by nine players during the 2018 postseason run. For defenseman Mike Monfredo, it will also be his 19th career playoff game, tying former defenseman Eric Baier for the franchise record for career playoff games.

The 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, will continue - if necessary - with Game 6 of the South Division Finals on Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

FAIRWINDS Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to each Solar Bears home playoff game during the second round. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to that day's game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for additional details.

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

