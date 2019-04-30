Monarchs Lose Game 3 to Growlers, 4-2

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs fell to the Newfoundland Growlers by a score of 4-2, Tuesday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (5-3-0-0) were held off the scoreboard until the final four minutes of the game against the Growlers (6-3-0-0) and couldn't complete the comeback in a 4-2 loss.

The Growlers scored first at 18:41 of the first period when Giorgio Estephan scored his second goal of the playoffs. Sam Jardine sent a pass to Estephan at the top of the right circle, where he riffled the puck over the glove of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-0.

The Growlers doubled their lead at 5:36 of the second period when Scott Pooley scored his fourth goal of the playoffs. After he received a cross-crease pass from Josh Kestner, Pooley wristed the puck over the glove of Williams, making the score, 2-0.

The Growlers scored again at 7:29 of the third period when Matt Bradley scored his first goal of the playoffs. J.J. Piccinich passed the puck to center ice where Bradley skated to the high slot and wristed a shot over the glove of Williams, to make the score, 3-0.

The Monarchs got on the board at 16:40 of the third period when Kevin Dufour scored his seventh of the playoffs. Pavel Jenys sent a shot towards net, where Dufour deflected it around the pads of Growlers goaltender Michael Garteig, to make the score, 3-1.

The Growlers added another at 17:36 of the third when Zach O'Brien scored an empty net goal, his fifth of the playoffs, making the score, 4-1.

The Monarchs ended scoring at 19:54 of the third period when Michael Doherty scored his fifth goal of the playoffs. After Nic Pierog sent a shot towards net, Doherty redirected it past Garteig, making the final score, 4-2.

