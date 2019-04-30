ECHL Transactions - April 30
April 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 30, 2019:
Florida:
Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Tonge, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Brady Norrish, D activated from reserve
Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Brenden Miller, D activated from reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
