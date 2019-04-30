ECHL Transactions - April 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 30, 2019:

Florida:

Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Tonge, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Brady Norrish, D activated from reserve

Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Brenden Miller, D activated from reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

