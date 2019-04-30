Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

April 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





South Division Finals: Game 3

WHO: South Division Finals - Game 3: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn, and Lightning Power Play

PROMOTIONS:

FAIRWINDS Playoff Perks - FAIRWINDS members can score a pair of free tickets to tonight's game when they show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (5-2) continue the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, as they host Game 3 of the South Division Finals against the Florida Everblades (5-3). The teams split the opening pair of games at Hertz Arena, with both contests being decided in overtime.

BOURKE DRIVING SUCCESS FOR SOLAR BEARS: Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Florida in Game 2 marked only the second time forward Troy Bourke had been held without a point. The forward has been instrumental in helping guide the Solar Bears to the second round, as the team is 5-0 in the postseason when he made his way onto the scoresheet.

TAMMELA A SHOOTING MACHINE: Forward Jonne Tammela has been piling up the shots on goal since his reassignment from the Syracuse Crunch in the opening round. He is averaging four shots per game through six postseason contests, and leads Orlando in the second round with nine shots on goal through the first two games of the series.

PENALTY KILL REMAINS SOURCE OF STRENGTH: The Solar Bears currently sit third in the ECHL playoffs on the penalty kill, going 28-for-32 (87.5%).

2019 Playoffs Presented by XYMOPrint:

Tickets for the second round of the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale. The Solar Bears are back in action when they host Game 4 of the South Division Finals on Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

Playoff Perks from FAIRWINDS:

FAIRWINDS Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to each Solar Bears home playoff game during the second round. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to that day's game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for additional details.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.