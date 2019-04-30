Walleye Run for the Cup

Final Regular Season Record: 40-23-6-3

2nd Central Division, Current Playoff Streak: 1 Loss

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS DIVISION FINALS (Series Even at One)

April 25 at Cincinnati (3-2 Win)

April 27 vs. Cincinnati (4-2 Loss)

May 1 vs. Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 3 vs. Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 4 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 7 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

May 8 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

WALLEYE NOTES

Series is all even: The Central Division Finals features the two best teams from the division inside the regular season and so far the road team has done the job winning each of the first two in the series. The team that has posted the edge in shots has lost each of the first two games well (Cincinnati 38-20 in game one and Toledo 33-22 in game two).

Game Two Recap: Defenseman Matt Register posted a two point night and his goal at 7:41 of the third period tied the game at a goal apiece but Cincinnati scored two power play goals in the last minute of the game to take the second game 4-2 on Saturday night.

Game One Recap: Goaltender Pat Nagle posted 36 saves on 38 shots to lead the Walleye to a 3-2 win on the road in game one of the series. Shane Berschbach scored the game-winning goal with just 56 seconds left in the third period.

Becoming a regular thing: Toledo saw 7,502 at the Huntington Center for Saturday's game, the third straight sellout for the Walleye in the playoffs. The Walleye are averaging a league best 7,273 over the four playoff contests. In Walleye playoff history, the Huntington Center has been sold out 11 times.

Nagle to the top: Goaltender Pat Nagle has been phenomenal in the post season with a 1.81 goals against average which is third best among all ECHL playoff goaltenders. The win in game one was the 33rd in the playoff career of Nagle (33-15-6) with a 2.30 career playoff GAA and a .916 SVP.

Quick starts: The team that has scored first in the two games of this series has taken each of the first two games. The Walleye have collected the first goal in six of its first eight postseason games (5-1 record).

Third player in Walleye history: Dylan Sadowy became the third player in Walleye history to post a hat trick in a playoff game when he reached that feat in the series clinching win against Fort Wayne last Tuesday. He joins Martin Frk (twice) and Adam Keefe (2010) as the only players to achieve that feat in the playoffs.

All second-round games between the Walleye and the Cyclones, home and away, will be broadcast live on BCSN and Fox Sports Radio 1230 WCWA.

Official Walleye Watch Party Locations: Fleetwood's Tap Room (28 N. St. Clair St.) and Holy Toledo! Tavern (9 N. St. Clair St.)

Free streaming of the games will also be available on the BCSN Now app and at www.BCSNapp.com/walleye, subject to League blackout restrictions in certain markets. The BCSN streaming video webcast is offered to Walleye fans for free, courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's, Bud Light and Buckeye Broadband.

Website access: www.BCSNapp.com/walleye

Tablet/mobile access: "BCSN Now" app (free download for iOS devices in the Apple Store and Android devices in the Google Play Store)

