Manchester Monarchs Announce Final Season

Manchester, New Hampshire: The Manchester Monarchs Hockey Club, the ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings announces it will cease operations.

"On behalf of the entire Monarchs organization, the coaching staff, the players, the front office, and management, we'd like to thank our loyal fans and supporters for 18 great seasons," said Brian Cheek, Manchester Monarchs CEO. "Over the past three years, we enjoyed three deep playoff runs, improved the affordability and quality of the family experience, and have made significant investment in the local community, but ultimately, after discussing it with the city, state, arena, and the L.A. Kings, and seeking investment from other potential buyers, it became clear that ECHL hockey was no longer viable in Manchester, NH."

"When we took over the team, our hope was that reinvestment in a winning hockey team and investment in the Manchester community would reinvigorate Manchester's enthusiasm for minor league hockey" added Cheek.

The Monarchs finished the 2018-19 season by continuing a winning tradition with a record of 39-29-2-2 and advancing to the ECHL Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Cheek added, "There's nothing more exciting than championship-caliber hockey. Watching the coaches build an incredibly competitive team and compete successfully each year has been very satisfying. But beyond the hockey, watching our fans enjoy a night out with their children, family, friends and colleagues has been even more rewarding. I've been privileged to collaborate with several incredible components of our community - from schools to youth hockey to small business owners - and have enjoyed being able to provide opportunities through the Monarchs organization to help them achieve their goals, especially through the Monarchs Care Foundation. We are proud to have donated significant amounts to local non-profit organizations through our Foundation."

