Everblades Stump the Growlers 5-4
May 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
e Newfoundland Growlers couldn't complete the comeback on home ice as the Florida Everblades earned their first victory of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 5-4 in front of over 4800 fans at Mile One Centre.
e Growlers scored first, from the stick of Scoot Pooley just 2:32 seconds in the first period but that only served to spark the Everblades who countered back with three straight goals before the end of the final frame. e Florida goal scorers include Michael Downing, Matt Finn and Michael Neville.
Brady Ferguson got the Growlers on the board early in the second and he jumped on a Florida turnover and just tucked the puck behind Callum Booth. Just over 5 minutes later, Florida responded with a goal from Blake Winiecki. e Growlers kept the pressure applied and were rewarded when Scott Pooley made the wrap around play work to end the second period down just one goal, 4-3
e Growlers started the third period on the powerplay and Giorgio Estephan made no mistake, finishing off a saucer pass from Marcus Power to tie the game at four.
e game-winner came off the stick on Blake Winiecki, his second goal of the game, who was in the right spot to bury a rebound off the low pad of Michael Garteig.
Quick Hits
Scott Pooley scored 2 goals on 6 shots for the Growlers
Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager, Kyle Dubas was in attendance.
e three stars were 3 - M. Downing (FL), 2 - S. Pooley (NFL) and 1 - B. Winiecki (FL)
What's Next?
e Newfoundland Growlers continue their quest to the Kelly Cup Friday Night at Mile One Centre against the reigning Eastern Conference Champions, the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre Box office and online at mileonecentre.com.
