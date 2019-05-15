Everblades Stump the Growlers 5-4

e Newfoundland Growlers couldn't complete the comeback on home ice as the Florida Everblades earned their first victory of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 5-4 in front of over 4800 fans at Mile One Centre.

e Growlers scored first, from the stick of Scoot Pooley just 2:32 seconds in the first period but that only served to spark the Everblades who countered back with three straight goals before the end of the final frame. e Florida goal scorers include Michael Downing, Matt Finn and Michael Neville.

Brady Ferguson got the Growlers on the board early in the second and he jumped on a Florida turnover and just tucked the puck behind Callum Booth. Just over 5 minutes later, Florida responded with a goal from Blake Winiecki. e Growlers kept the pressure applied and were rewarded when Scott Pooley made the wrap around play work to end the second period down just one goal, 4-3

e Growlers started the third period on the powerplay and Giorgio Estephan made no mistake, finishing off a saucer pass from Marcus Power to tie the game at four.

e game-winner came off the stick on Blake Winiecki, his second goal of the game, who was in the right spot to bury a rebound off the low pad of Michael Garteig.

Quick Hits

Scott Pooley scored 2 goals on 6 shots for the Growlers

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager, Kyle Dubas was in attendance.

e three stars were 3 - M. Downing (FL), 2 - S. Pooley (NFL) and 1 - B. Winiecki (FL)

What's Next?

e Newfoundland Growlers continue their quest to the Kelly Cup Friday Night at Mile One Centre against the reigning Eastern Conference Champions, the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre Box office and online at mileonecentre.com.

