Oilers Take Down Toledo in Return Home

LSA, OK - After dropping the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, the Tulsa Oilers (9-7-0) returned home and defeated the Toledo Walleye (10-3-1), 4-1 Wednesday at the BOK Center. The win was Tulsa's seventh straight on home ice.

Both teams were unsuccessful on first period power plays, but Tulsa struck first during a 4-on-4 situation when Stephen Perfetto found Alex Dostie alone in the slot, and Dostie beat Pat Nagle over the glove to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Toledo held a 9-7 shots advantage in the opening 20 minutes, but Devin Williams stopped all nine Walleye attempts.

Tulsa peppered Nagle to a tune of 20 shots in the second period, but the Walleye goaltender stopped everything he saw, keeping Toledo within one through a scoreless middle frame. Williams stopped nine shots for the second straight period to keep the Walleye off the board.

The Oilers scored their first power play goal of the series 1:11 into the third period when Adam Pleskach redirected a slap pass from Perfetto passed Nagle to make it 2-0. Dylan Sadowy snapped Williams' shutout bid at 7:26 of the final stanza with a shot that snuck through the goaltender's legs, closing the gap for the Walleye. But a late dagger from Ryan Tesink put the game out of reach, as he snuck free in the slot and lifted a shot into the top of the net with 2:17 remaining. Tanner Kaspick beat the buzzer with an empty net goal to complete the scoring.

Game 4 of the series is Friday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center, and Game 5 will be Saturday night in Tulsa at 7:05pm. Tickets for both games are on sale now at the BOK Center box office and www.ticketmaster.com.

