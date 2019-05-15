ECHL Transactions - May 15
May 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 15, 2019:
Florida:
Add Matt Finn, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Wade, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Devin Williams, G activated from reserve
Delete Roman Ammirato, F placed on reserve
