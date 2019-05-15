ECHL Transactions - May 15

May 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





llowing are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 15, 2019:

Florida:

Add Matt Finn, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Wade, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Devin Williams, G activated from reserve

Delete Roman Ammirato, F placed on reserve

