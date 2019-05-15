Worcester Railers HC Add Northbridge, MA Native Dave Russell to Ticket Staff

RCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC Team President Michael G. Myers (@Myzie35) officially announced today that the club has named Dave Russell an Account Executive, Tickets & Memberships.

Dave Russell joins the Worcester Railers HC after spending last season with the Providence Bruins (AHL) as an Inside Ticket Sales Representative where he focused on season ticket sales.

The Northbridge, MA native graduated from Nichols College in May of 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management. While a student at Nichols College, Russell was a member of the track and field team during his junior year, participated in intermural basketball for four years and was a member of the Sport Management Club.

The 22-year-old graduated from Northbridge High School, where he was a three-sport athlete where he played basketball, football, and baseball.

"We are excited to welcome Dave to our ticket staff," said Myers. "Dave had a terrific year with the Providence Bruins and we look forward to having him continue his professional development with the Railers as we get ready for our third season of ECHL action in Worcester."

