Monarchs Fall, 4-3, in Game 4

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs lost their third straight game to the Newfoundland Growlers, 4-3, Wednesday night at SNHU Arena, and trail the best-of-seven series, 3-1.

The Monarchs (5-4-0-0) fired 21 shots on goal in the third period but fell one goal short to the Growlers (7-3-0-0) in a 4-3 loss in Game 4.

The Monarchs opened the scoring at 11:28 of the first period when Cory Ward netted his first goal of the playoffs. Chris Carlisle took a shot from the right point, where Ward found the puck in the low slot, putting a one-timer past the stick of Growlers goaltender Michael Garteig, to make the score, 1-0.

The Growlers tied the game at 6:50 of the second period when Josh Kestner scored his third goal of the playoffs. Adam Pardy sent a pass forward to Kestner in the neutral zone, sending him in all alone, where he backhanded the puck past the left skate of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-1.

The Growlers took the lead with a power-play goal from Zach O'Brien, scoring his sixth of the playoffs, at 13:55 of the second period. Marcus Power backhanded a pass to O'Brien in the slot for a one-timer past stick of Williams, to make the score, 2-1.

The Growlers extended their lead with a power-play goal from Brady Ferguson at 17:26 of the second period. Sam Jardine found Ferguson in the far-left circle, where he let a wrist shot go over the glove of Williams, to make the score, 3-1.

The Monarchs answered back at 17:32 of the second period with a goal from Pierre-Luc Mercier, his third tally of the playoffs. David Kolomatis sent Mercier on a breakaway for a top-shelf goal over the stick of Garteig, making the score, 3-2.

The Growlers took a two-goal lead at 5:25 of the third period when Giorgio Estephan, scored his third goal of the playoffs. Jardine found Estephan at the top of the left circle, who put a one-timer past the glove of the Williams for the Growlers third power-play goal of the night, to make the score, 4-2.

The Monarchs cut into the Growlers lead when Pierre-Luc Mercier netted his second goal of the night and fourth goal of the playoffs, at 6:44 of the third period. From behind the net, Mercier sent a pass that deflected off the stick of Garteig and into the back of the net, to make the score, 4-3.

