ECHL Transactions - May 1
May 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 1, 2019:
Florida:
Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Manchester:
Add Joe Pendenza, F returned from loan to Milwaukee
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve
Delete Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, F placed on reserve
