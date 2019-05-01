ECHL Transactions - May 1

May 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 1, 2019:

Florida:

Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Manchester:

Add Joe Pendenza, F returned from loan to Milwaukee

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve

Delete Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, F placed on reserve

